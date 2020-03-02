Information

BRS March 2020 newsletter: Roundup of Residency and other TRNC issues

We have received a copy of the British Residents’ Society March 2020 Newsletter which contains very helpful information for those readers who are wanting to apply for Temporary Residency and other issues as listed under.

  • Residency – New Update.
  • Government Liaison – Review.
  • New Legislation – Property Specific Performance Law
  • Coronavirus – Update and advice.
  • BRS Blood Donations.

